Historic WWII aircraft visits Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 12:04 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A historic aircraft landed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on Tuesday.

The WWII Bomber "A-26 Invader," named Million Airess, made a stop in Yuma on its global tour.

The plane has served in WWII, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo got a close look at the plane and spoke with its owner who shares more about this rare piece of American history.

We will update this post shortly.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

