Historic WWII aircraft visits Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A historic aircraft landed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on Tuesday.

The WWII Bomber "A-26 Invader," named Million Airess, made a stop in Yuma on its global tour.

The plane has served in WWII, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo got a close look at the plane and spoke with its owner who shares more about this rare piece of American history.

