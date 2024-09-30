Skip to Content
Level 3 Sex Offender Notification – Anthony Joe Scott

Yuma County Sheriff’s Office
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification regarding 61-year-old Anthony Joe Scott, who is living in the 900 block of Palm Avenue in Yuma.

He's described as five-foot, 11-inches, 274 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

YCSO says Scott was convicted in 1981 for sexual conduct with a minor, a 14-year-old girl. He was also convicted in 2001 for attempting to molest an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 15 years.

Scott has a high risk to offend, according to YPD.

