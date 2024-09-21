Locals attend 9th Annual Fuddle’s Fun Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - K.I.D.S. CuddleKit Closet in Yuma hosted the 9th Annual Fuddle's Fun Run Saturday morning.

The event, which was for kids 13 years or younger, started at 8:45am at H L Suverkrup Elementary School (HLS), with participants registering at 8:00am.

K.I.D.S. CuddleKit Closet, and its multiple programs, is a nonprofit program that teaches kids how to forward kindness to others.

In addition, there was a petting zoo, multiple bouncy houses, food and drink vendors, and more.

While they hosted the event at Ray Smucker Park, this is the first time the organizers hosted the event at HLS.

"Well, we actually needed to change because Smuckers Park is under construction, and so we weren't able to use them and HLS has been kind enough to allow us to use their area to host this event," said Laura Hartman, optometrist.

Hartman further said once construction is complete, Fuddle's Fun Run will return to Smucker Park next year.