CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Partial eclipse and super moon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A partial eclipse and the supermoon hovered above the Yuma sky Tuesday night.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface.

The partial eclipse happened in Yuma last night around 6:40pm until 9:47pm. Along with that, there was also a full harvest supermoon in the Desert Southwest around 7:34pm.

Local viewer Banook Rodarte captured both the partial eclipse and supermoon that night.

