Two local schools canceled due to school threats

By , ,
today at 11:53 AM
Published 5:51 AM

UPDATE (11:14 AM): According to the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), a shelter-in-place was lifted at 10:42am for Vista High School and Strategies for Success (VHS/SFS).

YUHSD says the Yuma Police Department (YPD) investigated a threat made to the school, but YPD says they deemed the threat "not credible."

YUHSD further says VHS/SFS "will resume their regular class schedule for the remainder of the day."

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another school threat leads to two Yuma schools canceling classes on Monday.

If your children attend Cibola High School or Centennial Middle School, please keep them home as both Cibola and Centennial will be closed due to threats that came into the Yuma Police Department (YPD) Sunday afternoon.

The schools say all after school and extracurricular activities are also being postponed, including home and away athletic events.

YPD says both threats came through social media and are under investigation.

Police ask parents to talk to their kids about reporting these types of posts and not to share them.

News 11's Danyelle Burke North will have the latest developments on the story later this evening.

