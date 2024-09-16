Silver Spur Rodeo to host horseshoe contest this month

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd speaks with the chairman of Silver Spur Rodeo to talk about the upcoming event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Silver Spur Rodeo is hosting their inaugral horseshoe tournament later this month.

The tournament will take place on September 28, with signups starting at 3:00pm and the tournament starting at 4:00pm, at their clubhouse, located at 2277 East County 14th Street, where participants can win a cash prize. However, there will be a double elimination round starting at 4:30pm.

"Double elimination, meaning even if you lose first round, that means that you go into a different bracket. So therefore you have two chances to get the money...So if you lose your first game, you still get a second game to redeem yourself," said Josh Martin, Chairman of the Silver Spur Rodeo.

The registration fees are as follows:

Team registration, which consists of two people: $40 per team

Single registration: $20

"If you don't have a teammate, [and] you just want to play, and you don't care who you play with, we will put your name in a hat. We'll just draw two names out of the hat, and those two people will be a team," Martin explained.

