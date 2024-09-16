Skip to Content
Silver Spur Rodeo to host horseshoe contest this month

By
today at 7:59 AM
Published 8:52 AM

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd speaks with the chairman of Silver Spur Rodeo to talk about the upcoming event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Silver Spur Rodeo is hosting their inaugral horseshoe tournament later this month.

The tournament will take place on September 28, with signups starting at 3:00pm and the tournament starting at 4:00pm, at their clubhouse, located at 2277 East County 14th Street, where participants can win a cash prize. However, there will be a double elimination round starting at 4:30pm.

"Double elimination, meaning even if you lose first round, that means that you go into a different bracket. So therefore you have two chances to get the money...So if you lose your first game, you still get a second game to redeem yourself," said Josh Martin, Chairman of the Silver Spur Rodeo.

The registration fees are as follows:

  • Team registration, which consists of two people: $40 per team
  • Single registration: $20

"If you don't have a teammate, [and] you just want to play, and you don't care who you play with, we will put your name in a hat. We'll just draw two names out of the hat, and those two people will be a team," Martin explained.

To learn more about the upcoming tournament, click here.

