CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Owl sightings in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local viewer shared two interesting photos to KYMA: One, a great horned owl and the other, two burrowing owls.

Banook Rodarte took the photo of the great horned owl last week. The photo was taken at Riverfront RV Park in Yuma.

In that photo, the owl is seen caring its breakfast in its foot. The breakfast, according to Rodarte, is believed to be a dove.

In another photo, also taken by Rodarte a while back, there were two burrowing owls shaped like a hear near the Cocopah Golf Course.

