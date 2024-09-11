Locals participate in Travis Manion Foundation 9-11 Heroes Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Travis Manion Foundation invited the Yuma community to participate in the 9/11 Heroes Run.

The 5k Walk and Run, which started at 5:30am and took place at Caballero Park, was to honor the service and sacrifice of our first responders and military heroes.

The event's organizer, Dale Dumo, who is the Yuma Chapter's leader, shares what the message of the run is, and what he wanted locals to get out of it.

"Not only is it to empower veterans and families of fallen heroes, but also we're supported by inspired civilians, role models out there, and carrying on the legacies of our fallen heroes, right," Dumo expressed.

All the proceeds will support the foundation's mission to empower Veterans and families of the fallen.

News 11's Danyelle Burke North will speak to several locals who participated in the run as they share what the event meant to them.