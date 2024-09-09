City to seek disability compliance improvements

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma is working to make more of it's streets and buildings ADA compliant.

Some say that downtown Yuma can be a headache for those with disabilities, especially during events.

"We'd have to walk just so much further when my son is already in a mobility device," said Alexis Liggett, the mother of a disabled child.

Ligget says changes to make streets and buildings in downtown ADA compliant are overdue and welcomed.

"They have set up this plan and just a year ago you know, and now they're actually moving forward to do phases of it, so I'm just thankful that we'll be able to see change," expressed Ligget.

Alexis isn't alone with her concerns, Yuma City Council member Leslie McClendon shares after a recent surgery for her husband, she is now becoming more vocal for disabled people.

"On council, I have a voice, and I need to be a voice for some of those who were afraid to speak up…I'm glad I'm able to do it, I don’t like why I had to do it, but it’s important to get it done," said council member McClendon.

The Yuma City Council recently approved the Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition pPan.

The plan is meant to help implement changes such as more ramps, handicap spots, and flat surfaces throughout downtown.

Council member McClendon also shares how going to ADA commission meetings to voice your suggestions regarding disability accessibility and where it is needed in Yuma can help determine future projects.

"We can take a look and say that only going to be a $50,000 one month project let's get that done immediately becuase it's for the greater good, I highly encourage people to come and speak to the commission," said McClendon.

The ADA Commission will have a meeting towards the end of October to establish a plan of when construction and changes will begin.