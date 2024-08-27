Yuma mother recalls daughter’s fentanyl overdose

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The fentanyl crisis is a growing issue that's affecting more kids day by day. This includes one local mother who lost her 24-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2020.

Hilda Rapier says her daughter Mary Elizabeth was a funny young girl who always made her friends laugh. She's sharing her story to hopefully prevent other parents from experiencing the same pain.

Hilda had just lost her husband in 2020. Then just five months later, she received another phone call that would change her world forever.

"On August 13th of 2020, I got that phone call that she wasn’t alive anymore. The boyfriend that she was living with found her dead," said Hilda. "They were kind enough to hold her untill I got there, and she was already in a body bag."

The Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition works to create a drug free community. They hold monthly campaign meetings and fentanyl presenatations to decrease the number of people who die from fentanyl.

"I think that it's very important so that they know knowledge is power and you're gonna help your community be healthier and safer," said Joanne Fiser with the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition.

In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, there will be a Yuma walk and run this Sunday, starting at Centennial Beach, followed by a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to drugs.