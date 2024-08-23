YCSO issues notification on Level 2 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification on a Level 2 sex offender in the area.

According to the notification, Andrew Bocio, 21, advised YCSO that he is residing in the 4100 block of South Avenue 5 1/2 E in Yuma.

YCSO described Bocio as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 158 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

YCSO says Bocio pled guilty to one count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Yuma County Superior Court last month, and he was sentenced to ten years probation and is "currently under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation Department. The victim was said to be a "female juvenile" who knew him.

Bocio is considered by YCSO as a Level 2 sex offender, with an intermediate risk to reoffend.