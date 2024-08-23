Colorado River State Historic Park to host its free Exploration Station event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Historic Park is hosting its Exploration Station event on Saturday, August 24.

The event is a free, fun, and educational evening of science exploration, and will also feature educational booths, arts and crafts, telescopes, and more.

Tammy Snook, Park Manager for the Colorado River State Historic Park, says the event is a great way to get kids interested and involved in science, and shares her favorite part about the event.

"Just seeing how much fun the kids have at the event. They'll come into the visitor's center, wander around, and run around the hills and get all of their energy out, but they're also learning as well, so it's a really great event for families," says Snook.

The event takes place at the Colorado River State Historical Park at 7:30 p.m. Parking will be at the back of the park on the corner of 1st Street and 2nd Avenue.