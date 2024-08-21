Comite De Bien Estar receives economic grant to empower Yuma County entrepreneurs

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new initiative is poised to provide a significant boost to local entrepreneurs in Yuma County, thanks to a recent economic grant awarded by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

The grant has been allocated to Comite De Bien Estar, a local organization committed to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in Yuma County.

The funds will be channeled through the Business Financial Resources (BFR) Program, a community-based initiative led by Director Maria Aguirre.

The BFR Program is designed to offer financial resources and education to small business owners and entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on developing micro-businesses.

"This funding is available to any business client that needs support in Yuma County," said Aguirre.

She emphasized the critical role small businesses play in Arizona's economy, noting, "We know that small businesses in Arizona are our backbone. This initiative opens up new funding opportunities to lend to these small businesses."

The initiative is expected to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for residents throughout Yuma County.

Comite De Bien Estar is now accepting applications for these loans, which aim to empower local businesses and stimulate community development.

To learn more about the program, or to apply for a loan, click here.