Local childcare center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

KYMA
By ,
today at 3:40 PM
Published 4:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A childcare center held a grand opening ceremony early Saturday morning.

Little Hands Big Steps Daycare LLC, located at 1881 S. 4th Avenue, opened its doors to the public at 10:00am.

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was on hand to participate in the grand opening as they helped the center's owner, Martha Aguilar, for the past two years to expand her childcare business.

When asked what struggles she faced during those two years, Aguilar said, "Finding a place. I was looking for two years."

The center, according to SBDC, is currently accepting kids between one- to five-years old, "with a capacity of 52 kids."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

