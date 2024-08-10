Local childcare center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A childcare center held a grand opening ceremony early Saturday morning.

Little Hands Big Steps Daycare LLC, located at 1881 S. 4th Avenue, opened its doors to the public at 10:00am.

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was on hand to participate in the grand opening as they helped the center's owner, Martha Aguilar, for the past two years to expand her childcare business.

When asked what struggles she faced during those two years, Aguilar said, "Finding a place. I was looking for two years."

The center, according to SBDC, is currently accepting kids between one- to five-years old, "with a capacity of 52 kids."