Local organization in need of volunteer drivers

today at 2:30 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Helping Hands of Yuma is in desperate need of volunteer drivers to help take the elderly community to different places like the grocery store, medical appointments, the bank, and more.

According to Executive Director Amy Obney, they serve about 600 people each year, and over 100 of them rely on the organization as a form of transportation.

Currently there are only three volunteer drivers available and Obney shared that they only get about three to four additional volunteers during the winter.

Some of the requirements to be a volunteer driver are:

  • 21-years-old
  • Cleaning driving record
  • Driver license
  • Background check
  • Reliable vehicle
  • Proof of auto insurance
  • Willing to go through training

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit their website by clicking here.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

