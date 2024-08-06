Local organization in need of volunteer drivers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Helping Hands of Yuma is in desperate need of volunteer drivers to help take the elderly community to different places like the grocery store, medical appointments, the bank, and more.

According to Executive Director Amy Obney, they serve about 600 people each year, and over 100 of them rely on the organization as a form of transportation.

Currently there are only three volunteer drivers available and Obney shared that they only get about three to four additional volunteers during the winter.

Some of the requirements to be a volunteer driver are:

21-years-old

Cleaning driving record

Driver license

Background check

Reliable vehicle

Proof of auto insurance

Willing to go through training

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit their website by clicking here.