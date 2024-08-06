Level 3 sex offender notification: George Deck

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has issued a notification regarding a Level 3 sex offender in the Yuma area.

YPD says 81-year-old George Deck is residing in the 2500 block of South 6th Avenue, and he is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, 132 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

YPD also says Deck was convicted of "Carnal Knowledge of Female" in the Court of Common Pleas of Fulton County, Ohio in 1973. The victim was a 14-year-old girl.

According to YPD, Deck was convicted in 2014 of "Attempted Failure to Register in Yuma County Superior Court."

Deck is a Level 3 sex offender and is considered a high risk to re-offend, YPD says.