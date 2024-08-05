City of San Luis breaks ground on new Well and Manganese Treatment Unit

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has broke ground on a new Well and Manganese Treatment Unit at Well Site 5.

In a press release, the unit, which is said to be a $3,966,900 investment, "will significantly improve water production and quality in the region."

The press release says the unit was designed "by James Davey and Associates, Inc/CORE Engineering Group, PLLC, and is being constructed by MGC Contractors."

In addition, the press release says the project will "produce 2,400 gallons of water per minute, and the new Pureflow filtration system will treat 1,200 gallons per minute."

"The Public Works Department of San Luis is committed to providing clean water services to our residents. This project will not only improve our quality water services but also enhance our water system infrastructure." Jorge Perez, Assistant Public Works Director

The project started last month and is expected to be completed by March of next year, according to the press release.