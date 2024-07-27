One person injured in house fire, RMFD says house is a total loss

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to RMFD's Battalion Chief, the fire happened at around 9:00am, in the area of S. Avenida Del Prado and West Ave del Flores.

Rural Metro says one person was injured and the house was said to be a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.