One person injured in house fire, RMFD says house is a total loss
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to RMFD's Battalion Chief, the fire happened at around 9:00am, in the area of S. Avenida Del Prado and West Ave del Flores.
Rural Metro says one person was injured and the house was said to be a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.