One person injured in house fire, RMFD says house is a total loss

Rural Metro Fire Department
today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to RMFD's Battalion Chief, the fire happened at around 9:00am, in the area of S. Avenida Del Prado and West Ave del Flores.

Rural Metro says one person was injured and the house was said to be a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

