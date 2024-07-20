Skip to Content
Local Boys and Girls Club treats kids to back-to-school shopping spree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ) took 15 students on a back-to-school shopping spree on Saturday morning.

The event took place at the JCPenney in the Yuma Palms Mall, where each student received $250 worth of new clothes and school supplies at no cost to them.

Community volunteers, from Raising Canes and Dutch Bros., were paired with the students to assist them in selecting back-to-school essentials like school uniforms and shoes.

BGCAZ says the 15 students were selected based on behavior and financial need.

