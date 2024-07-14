Local leaders, residents react to Trump rally shooting 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and other local residents are reacting to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.



"It's just a real sad commentary on where we are as a nation...that political dialogue is looking to be replaced with bullets and and shootings," said Mayor Nicholls.

Mayor Nicholls tells News 11 that he reached to the Trump campaign and the Mayor of Butler, Pennsylvania, offering his support.

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), who represents the 25th Congressional District that includes Imperial Valley, shared this statement with News 11 on Saturday saying:

"I unequivocally condemn violence of any kind. We must restore civility to our democratic process."

The Yuma community is also sharing their reaction to the shooting, saying they condemn political violence.



"Too far. You know, they're trying to kill him. You know? Too bad," said Eddie Garza, a Yuma resident.

"Everything's so divided right now that it's just unfortunate that people think that that's the solution," added Justin Ortiz, another Yuma resident.