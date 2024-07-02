City of Yuma recognized by GFOA for financial reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has announced that they won the Triple Crown award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for their financial reporting and budget presentation.

In a press release, the award recognizes governments that "receive three GFOA awards in the same year," and are considered "the highest form of recognition in governmental finance and budget."

"Recognition of the GFOA Triple Crown pairs well with celebrating Yuma’s 110 years. Facilitating citywide contributions, today’s Finance department adds multitudes of modern-day twists while honoring Yuma’s longstanding financial reporting traditions. It’s pure privilege to be part of expanding the City’s elite financial reporting legacy." Douglas Allen, Finance Director

The City says their Finance Department was recognized for the Triple Crown during a city council meeting on June 26.

To learn more about the recognition, click here.