Local real estate investors to host Yuma REI Mixer

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with two real estate investors on tips they share on real estate as well as talk about an upcoming event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two investors from Next Level Home Buyers, Felix Felix and Bailey Arvizo, share tips on real estate.

"I think from an investment standpoint, even though the rates may seem a little bit high right now, from a long term point of view, you know, buying a property as an investment property in a great location goes a long way, regardless of the rates. So, it's all you know, somebody's always got a place needs a place to live or rent, so it's always a good time to buy." Bailey Arvizo, Next Level Home Buyers

"If you're an investor and you're trying to purchase a property, maybe it's your first time, there's a few things that you should know: Most importantly, ARV, which stands for after rehab, or repair, value. So, once you repair the property, this is what you're going to be able to sell it for. And one of the things that a lot of people don't account for in the very beginning, are the closing costs, you're going to have to pay the title company and you need to take into account also real estate costs. So don't forget about those costs because they dig into your profits. And if you take those into account you have a better percentage profit calculation." Felix Felix, Next Level Home Buyers

They also talked about the Yuma REI Mixer, where they give "new, upcoming investors on how to keep going forward and educate them" in order for them to make the best decisions.

The mixer is every second Thursday of every month, starting a 5:30pm, and they have pizza, games, gift cards in addition to education.