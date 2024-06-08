Bikers participate in 2024 Run for the Dogs

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the 2024 Run for the Dogs Saturday morning.

The event took place at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson at 8:00am, where they had donuts, coffee and water, hats and T-shirts.

The Wellton Police Department were also on hand to participate in the bike run, with one officer, Moises Alvarez, sharing why they were there.

"About two years ago, it'll be two years in in October, my chief applied for a grant. We didn't get approved for that grant and I asked him if I could continue looking up information to start the K9 program. and he gave me authorization to look out and reach out, and then, it's all built over towards this where we're at right now. We're actually going to be purchasing a dog this month, and then we have a vehicle coming by the end of July, which is going to be outfitted for the dog." Officer Moises Alvarez, Wellton Police Department

According to Alvarez, the dog is a Belgian Malinois named Atla, and is being trained for short-tracks, search and rescue and detecting narcotics, excluding marijuana.

In addition, Alvarez says since this bike run has started, Wellton PD amassed over $34,000, and says the overall goal is $68,000.

The bike run ended at 9:30am at Butterfield Park in Wellton, but if you want to donate to the Wellton PD Safety Fund, call (928) 785-4700, with Alvarez saying cash or check is acceptable.