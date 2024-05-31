YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey hosted its 2024 Women's Empowerment Conference, promoting inspiration and sisterhood.

Around 200 women filled the Goodwill Career Center to listen to keynote speakers, access resources, and win prizes.

The event featured speeches from several accomplished women who shared how they shattered barriers and made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Agencies like the Salvation Army, ARIZONA@WORK, and Christina's Closet were in attendance providing information and services.

Machele Headington, Yuma Regional Medical Center Senior Vice President of Marketing, said, "Today is about giving people all the tools they need to be successful, and coming together and realizing that everybody has a story."

Charlene Fernandez, Arizona State Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture added, "Hear about their journey, how they got to the positions they're in currently, and how we can work together."

The Healing Journey puts on this annual event and said these events help women heal, network, and boost self-esteem.