Young Yuma entrepreneur starts derma care business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We recognize May as National Small Business Month by profiling one local esthetician and nursing student who started her own medspa almost a year ago.

21-year-old Melenie Castro is the owner of the Derma Regimen Aestethics Medspa in Yuma. She said she was inspired to start the business after overcoming her battle with acne. Now, she hopes to help others feel confident in their own skin too.

"I had a lot of non-enflamed acne which takes the longest to treat, so I just kind of tried everything," said Melenie. "Kind of guided myself to medical grade skincare, saw that it worked for me, and now that’s what I carry now in my business.”

She has her esthetician license and specializes in corrective and preventative acne treatments.

She said her favorite part is the reward of seeing her clients' excitement from results.

"When I get those text messages or pictures of like their face, it literally makes my entire week, my entire day," said Melenie. "So it’s definitely worth every penny I’ve ever put into my business, time into my education to definitely bring some more results to clients."

She is now going back to Arizona Western College for her nursing degree to become an aesthetics nurse.

She said her mother-in-law, who is a co-owner, has been her biggest cheerleader and encouraged her to go back to school.

"Having that degree means so much more and not only for your clients because you’re gonna be able to offer a lot of education or a lot of information, but for yourself," said co-owner Martha Ryan Castro. "The more knowledge you have, you’re gonna be a better provider for your clients."

They're both excited for the company to soon branch out into wellness programs around nutrition to help the holistic health of their clients.

You can come out and support the local small business at their upcoming Skinchella event on June 20 from 12-3 p.m.

Melenie said they will have free skin consultations, live hydro facial demonstrations, and more.