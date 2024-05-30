Week in Paradise tickets available now

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You could take the trip of a lifetime while helping a local non-profit that assists victims of abuse.

Amberly's Place is selling tickets for its annual "Week in Paradise" drawing on Saturday, June 1, at the Z Fun Factory.

You can win a trip to a variety of fun places including Disneyland and the Grand Canyon.

The money goes to helping locals who are dealing with abuse and violence.

"That can be buying diapers, medications, fixing broken locks, fixing slashed tires. Whatever that victim needs at that time or emergency, these funds from Week in Paradise allow to empower them and give them the tools they need to success and thrive and to heal in the process," said Trevor Umphress, Amberly's Place Development Director.

Tickets are $10 each.

You don't have to present to win.

To buy your tickets click HERE or visit the Amberly's Place Thrift Shop.