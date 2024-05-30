Skip to Content
El Centro man arrested for animal cruelty

today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:26 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro police officers arrested a man accused of animal cruelty.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a social media post gained attention online and the community alerted officers to the possible animal cruelty case.

El Centro police then spoke with the reporting party on Tuesday and a witness shared a screen-recorded video of the situation with the officer.

According to the city, the video showed the suspect kicking the dog more than once.

El Centro police officers identified the residence and contacted the suspect.

The dog owner was then arrested after investigation and the dog was removed from the residence.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

