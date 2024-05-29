Local students inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One said its six students were welcomed to the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) as the first Junior Chapter inductees to represent Yuma and Castle Dome Middle School.

The selected students will join a nationwide group of dancers from middle school through the collegiate level, said the district.

To be inducted into NHSDA, students must have the following:

3.0 GPA,

show excellent character,

play an active role in their school's dance program by performing in shows,

choreographing dances,

assisting backstage, and so on.

Yuma School District One said as an inductee, students can wear the blue and white honor cord at promotion that show their academic achievement and artistic merit.

Jennifer Florey is a Castle Dome Middle School dance teacher and also started the local NHSDA chapter.

“Because I wanted my students to be recognized and rewarded for the hard work they put in during school hours, as well as put Yuma on the map for having dance at the middle school level. NHSDA allows my dancers to be recognized not just for their performance on stage, but also the behind-the-scenes work and their academics," stated Florey. “Since moving to Yuma it has been my goal to grow dance so that it is available for all public school grade levels. In just three years at the middle school, my dancers have amazed me with their hard work and dedication, and show me every day how much they love to dance and are eager each year to do more.”

Yuma School District One said the Castle Dome Middle School Dance Program is an annual class that is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students.

It initially began in August 2021 with Jennifer Florey as the Dance Instructor. The program then grew into multiple classes that totaled 125 students.

The district also mentioned the program ends with a spring performance open to the community every year.