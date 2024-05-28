CBP officers at Calexico facility seize methamphetamines

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico Commerical Facility found over 500 pounds of methamphetamines last week.

In a press release, the drug bust took place on Monday at around 5:20pm when officers encountered a 25-year-old man "driving a commercial tractor hauling an empty flatbed trailer," and was "applying for entry from Mexico" at the facility.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP says the driver "was referred for further examination" by the officers along with the tractor and flatbed trailer. From there, CBP used a "non-intrusive technology" to examine the tractor and trailer, only to find "anomalies," to which a K9 unit alerted officer to the trailer.

After completing a further inspection, CBP says officers found 172 packages "concealed within the frame trailer," to which they tested positive for methamphetamines, weighing 523 pounds.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"I commend our officers in making full use of all available resources to prevent these drugs from entering our communities. We remain committed to maintaining a comprehensive strategy in preventing and disrupting drug smuggling at our southern borders." Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico

Afterwards, CBP says officers seized the packages, tractor and flatbed trailer while they handed the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

To learn more about the drug bust, read the press release below.