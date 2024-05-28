Skip to Content
Arizona SkinCare Institute celebrates two years

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with the owner on how the institute will celebrate their second aniversary.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona SkinCare Institute is holding a celebration and open house this weekend in honor of their two years in business.

"We're gonna have raffle prizes and our grand prize is free tuition to our esthetician program," said Nohemi Munguia, owner of Arizona SkinCare Institute.

Munguia said to become an esthetician, they have to go through the program "for 600 hours."

"Then, you go to [the] state board. You take your state board exam test, there's two tests, and then you become an esthetician," Munguia added. "It's easy, so it's not very hard. It is a lot of education, a lot of current learning a lot of intense clinic hours, but the students all have gone through the program have become a esthetician."

When asked what inspired her to create the institute, Munguia said:

"Well, one of the beauty schools had closed down and some students had come to me and asked me if I would open a school and I actually didn't know I can open one without an esthetician license. I did not have mine at the time since then I've obtained it. But I opened the school because I felt like there was a need and it definitely was because since then we've had full classes and lots of happy students."

Munguia said she has 20 students participating in the institute.

The Arizona SkinCare Institute Celebration and Open House is taking place on June 1 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with the grand prize raffle taking place at 7:30pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

