The Museum of History in Granite previewed a new monument

March 8, 2024 8:37 PM
FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Museum of History in Granite previewed a new monument Friday

Jacques-Andre Istel presented the History of Humanity Award on Friday to Dr. Pasquale Lamaestra.

Jacques is the founder of the Museum of History in Granite.

He is also the mayor of Felicity and widely referred to as the Father of American Skydiving.

"I've been helping him build all the monuments and working with him with his designs and spending a lot of time, of my time, and donating it to the museum, and he honored me today with this award for helping him out over those years," said Dr. Pasquale Lamaestra, the retired Sergent Major of the United States Marine Corps.

The new monument will be completed soon.

For more information about the Museum of History in Granite, visit their website https://www.historyingranite.org/.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

