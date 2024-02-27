Skip to Content
YPD issues level 2 sex offender notification

Yuma Police Department
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released a notification concerning a level 2 sex offender living in Yuma.

In the notification, Michael Angelo Goerlich, 63, is residing in the area of 24th Street and Avenue B, and is described as five-feet, six-inches, 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

YPD says back in 2015, Goerlich was convicted of kidnapping in Washington County, Minnesota as he drove to another state and kidnapped the victim, who was 14-years-old at the time.

YPD also says Goerlich is a level 2 sex offender, with a medium risk to re-offend.

If anyone has information regarding any criminal activity, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. If you have any information regarding any current criminal activity on this or any other offender, call Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

