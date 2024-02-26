CBP prevents and seizes three narcotic drugs in one month

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico Port of Entry have made three drug seizures this month.

In a press release, the seizures took place between February 16 and February 19, as CBP prevented the trafficking of fentanyl pills and powder, and methamphetamine.

According to CBP, the estimated street value for the narcotics seized is $2,176,728.

"Excellent work by our CBP officers this past week. We will continue to collaborate with domestic and international partners to thwart the flow of illicit drugs. Together we can make a difference in combatting this dangerous drug that is ravaging communities across the globe." Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico

February 16 seizure

CBP says the first seizure took place on February 16 at around 5:57pm when CBP officers came across a 68-year-old man driving a commericial tractor-trailer "towing a hopper tanker."

The driver was said to have been referred for further examination after the tanker was not listed in the shipments manifest.

Upon second inspection, CBP's K-9 unit alerted the officer, to which they discovered 427 suspicious packages.

They were later identified as methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $1,551,528 and a total weight of 861.96 pounds, according to CBP.

February 18 seizure

Over at the Calexico West Port of Entry, at around 2:21am on February 18, officers came across a 30-year-old man, driving a white 2013 Sedan, applying for entry into the United States, to which an officer referred the driver and his vehicle for further inspection, CBP says.

Using non-intrusive technology, CBP says officer detected something in the vehicle's doors, and the K-9 unit found narcotics behind the doors.

CBP then extracted 12 packages from the door, which were later identified as fentanyl.

The street value of the fentanyl found was estimated at $385,200 and weighed 28.3 pounds, according to CBP.

Another February 18 seizure

Later in the day, CBP says at around 5:42pm, officers came across a 24-year-old woman at the Calexico West Port-pedestrian crossing, also applying for entry into the United States.

CBP says the woman was referred for further inspection. At that time, officers saw an unusually large object bulging from the woman's shirt.

A K-9 unit was called in and alerted CBP of the narcotic's presence, to which officers discovered and a single large package underneath the woman's shirt.

Upon testing the package, which contained over 24,000 pills, CBP says the narcotic was identified as fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $240,000 and weighed 5.29 pounds.

Operation Apollo

As a result, CBP says the three suspects were handed over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further processing.

In addition, the narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP.

CBP further says the seizures were a part of Operation Apollo, "a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state and local agencies working to combat the threat of fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics."

