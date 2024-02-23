Yuma County appoints new Library District Director

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has appointed Delisa Ashley Jones as the county's new Library District Director, replacing Lisa Mendez.

"I’m very excited to see Ashley in this position. Her four years of service as Deputy Library Director have prepared her well and she promises to do great things for our excellent libraries throughout the County." Ian McGaughey, County Administrator

Prior to her appointment, the County says Jones took on various roles within the library, which included serving four years as the Deputy Director.

"Libraries have been a part of my life since I was a little girl in a small town. Books allowed me to go on thousands of adventures without ever leaving home. I am excited for the opportunity to help the Library grow and evolve while continuing the great service that we provide to Yuma County." Delisa Ashley Jones

