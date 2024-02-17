Skip to Content
Video shows burglar breaking into Calexico business with tree stump

Calexico Police Department
today at 11:48 AM
Published 1:18 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Surveillance video shows a hooded burglar breaking into the Crazy Bull restaurant using a tree stump.

The burglary happened on February 1 at the restaurant located on Emerson Avenue in Calexico, according to the Calexico Police Department (CPD). 

Pedro Ortiz, the owner of Crazy Bull, says that this is the fourth time in the last year that his business has been broken into. 

"He stole money, tools and whatever he could grab," Ortiz told News 11 in Spanish. 

The suspect was arrested for commercial burglary and possession of stolen property. 

Sergeant Sean Acuna with CPD says historically, the city has had a lot of property crime, and that they are stepping up its presence in response to these crimes. 

"We're having directed patrol efforts on an overtime basis where a whole patrol team will come out and conduct street enforcement, whether it's DUIs or a homeless encampment detail or just street crime enforcement," Acuna spoke.

