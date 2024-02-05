Skip to Content
Yuma Police Department Park Patrol program begins in February

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) started a Park Patrol program in which they will randomly monitor city parks. This is just an addition to the regularly scheduled patrols by on-duty officers.

The focus of this program is to provide an enjoyable experience at the City of Yuma parks.

This program will help educate park visitors on park rules and regulations while helping to preserve these facilities by deterring vandalism and crime.

If you see a crime being committed, call YPD at 928-783-4421 or download and utilize the YPD mobile app.

To remain anonymous, use the YPD app or call 78-CRIME at 928-782-7463. For emergencies, call 911.

To report a maintenance issue with a park playground, restroom, ramada, or sports facility, use the Yuma Click & Fix app or visit yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

