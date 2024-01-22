YPD motorcycle officer injured following crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle officer Monday morning.

In a press release, YPD says the crash occurred at around 7:43am in the area of W. 16th Street and S. Avenue C.

YPD says a 55-year-old woman was driving a white Nissan Ultima when she made an illegal left turn out of a parking lot when she hit the officer who was traveling westbound. The officer then flew off the bike.

Fortunately, YPD says the officer was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the driver was not injured, she is facing charges that are being brought to the City Prosecutor's Office, according to YPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.