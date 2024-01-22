Skip to Content
Local News

YPD motorcycle officer injured following crash

Google Maps
By ,
New
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:57 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle officer Monday morning.

In a press release, YPD says the crash occurred at around 7:43am in the area of W. 16th Street and S. Avenue C.

YPD says a 55-year-old woman was driving a white Nissan Ultima when she made an illegal left turn out of a parking lot when she hit the officer who was traveling westbound. The officer then flew off the bike.

Fortunately, YPD says the officer was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the driver was not injured, she is facing charges that are being brought to the City Prosecutor's Office, according to YPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content