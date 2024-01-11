Prayer vigil for young lives lost

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - People lit candles, sang along to the songs a mariachi band was playing, and there was a moment of silence for the four victims who lost their lives in that tragic car accident Monday morning.

The family members of the victims were sitting in the front row as they heard speakers speak Thursday evening.

Earlier, we spoke to one Brawley local who said his grandson knew the victims.

“We are here gathered to support these families with this tragedy to make sure they know we support them… It’s really a hard time for the families and the kids and what they are going through we just want to make sure that they know we are here to support them and that we can do anything we can to let the young folks know that we are here for them," stated Don Campbell, Brawley resident.

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the names of the four victims.

But on Thursday evening, it was all about support and coming together as one Valley for the four victims.