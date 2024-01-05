Cesar Chavez Cultural Center will be temporarily closed for repairs

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis said the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Jan. 8 due to a floor repair and replacement project for the building.

The temporary closure will last for 26 days and the project is expected to be completed by Friday, February 2.

The City of San Luis said the temporary closure is to ensure the safety and welfare of visitors, staff, and volunteers while the building is being worked on.

This floor repair and replacement project is needed due to wear and tear and for the safe use of the facility, said the city.

The project will help improve the appearance and give the community a renovated center.

According to the city, since the center will be closed, classes will be temporarily postponed.

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center personnel may be reached at the Parks and Recreation Administration Building located at 744 E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard or call (928) 341-8535.