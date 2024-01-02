New Year means new gym memberships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Statista.com, exercising more and losing weight are among the top five New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. This year, some local Yuma gym owners shared how they're working with new customers.

“Getting people in the gym is actually not hard at this time because it’s everybody’s thought so everybody just kind of flocks in and it’s great I mean it's great for business,” said Lisa Picklesimer, Owner of Big Curve Fitness.

Picklesimer said she can see the influx and increased engagement with her customers, while Justin Haile, the owner of 4th Avenue Gym, says things are normal.

“There’s definitely people who start coming to the gym more than they used to but honestly we kind of stay the same year round... there’s summertime people, there’s winter people, there’s people who go over resolutions so it’s kind of consistent but there’s a little bit of a peak but its nothing crazy,” said Haile.

Both of the local gym owners have some advice for those struggling or considering staying active.

“It’s funny because when life starts changing and people start moving on into the year you know it's high in January and then it comes right back down in March you know you’re lucky to make it to May with your New Year’s Resolution so people just need to hang in there that’s why I said its a mindset you go to bring yourself in,” said Picklesimer

“The main thing is just continue to stay active you know ten minutes is better than nothing so if you got some time to squeeze in your day come on over and the other thing is with us being staffed 24 hours a day the door is always unlocked anybody can come in any time they want and there’s always somebody here working so don’t make any excuses come to the gym,” said Haile.

According to Glofox.com, most gyms tend to calm down during the summer months of June, July, and August and then again in November and December.