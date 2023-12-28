YPD holds New Year’s weekend DUI detail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The DUI Detail is set to start Thursday, December 28 through Sunday, December 31.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) wants to make sure that if you will be drinking, make sure to have a ride or plan to stay home.

If you do see something suspicious, do not hesitate to call the Yuma Police Department so they can check out the situation.

YPD recommends the following easy steps for a safe New Year's weekend.