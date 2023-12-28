YPD holds New Year’s weekend DUI detail
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The DUI Detail is set to start Thursday, December 28 through Sunday, December 31.
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) wants to make sure that if you will be drinking, make sure to have a ride or plan to stay home.
If you do see something suspicious, do not hesitate to call the Yuma Police Department so they can check out the situation.
YPD recommends the following easy steps for a safe New Year's weekend.
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you're impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver or call a sober friend or family member.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, don't hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.