Calexico Police Department announces retirement of police sergeant

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) announced the retirement of Sgt. A. Marquez after 43 years of service.

In a press release sent on Friday, Marquez joined the department in 1980, starting as a patrol officer. Over time, CPD says Marquez was promoted as an investigator, "dedicating eight years to the pursuit of justice."

CPD says Marquez returned to being a patrol officer, where he served an additional six years before he was promoted to Sergeant in 1998.

CPD says a celebration to honor Marquez's career will be held on a later date, but if you want to learn more about Marquez's time with CPD, read the press release below.