Local high school teachers awarded APS and Phoenix Suns STEM grant

This is the 18th year of APS's collaboration with the Phoenix Suns for the grant program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local high school teachers received the Arizona Public Service (APS) Phoenix Suns Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Grant.

Kofa High School forensics teacher Andrea Ward and San Luis High School biology teacher Christine Sainez received the grant.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said the program offers grants of up to $2,500 to K-12 educators who teach in public and charter schools in APS service territory.

“I was really excited to find out that I won the grant,” Ward said. “I'm looking forward to our forensic decomposition unit next semester. I am excited to give my students another opportunity to learn something new and exciting in forensic science.”

According to YUHSD, the grant helps educators to use the funds for purchasing equipment, and classroom supplies, and supporting curriculum-based initiatives such as field trips, guest speakers, or other STEM-related resources.

These funds will be awarded to the teachers in December for projects to be implemented from January through May 2024, said YUHSD.

“I feel elated because it's my first time receiving a grant,” Sainez said. “I plan on using this grant to buy students hands-on activities involving DNA simulation. In my classroom, I have a high population of Structured English Immersion and Special Education students. This helps provide them with hands-on projects from which they are able to process and learn content better and to be able to help them connect human genomic DNA with the real world.”

YUHSD said APS also supports education through initiatives including the Supply My Class Teacher Grant and scholarships for students.

Three Kofa High School teachers won the Supply My Class grant this year and Ward.