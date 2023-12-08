Local couple opens shop after swap meet closes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jose Enrique and Adriana Palomera opened a new store last Saturday after the swamp meet was canceled this year.

The couple was all set to open shop at this year’s swap meet as they have done for the past 35 years until they were informed three days before that it would not open.

The swap meet was an important part of the couple’s annual income but they were losing money this year with potential wasted inventory and other lost payments.

Instead of giving up, they invested their time and money in opening a new store, "The Giftery."

“Because we are hard-working people we don’t stop working, if it's not here it's there we have to find a way do you understand,” said Jose Enrique Palomera.

The grand opening was last Saturday and the Palomera's discussed how difficult of a transition it was.

“We had to overcome and open this business which was a little complicated because opening a business requires one to invest a lot,” said Adriana.

First-time customers of the store expressed their admiration for the store owners.

“We just think that’s super cool that they decided to, in spite of the adversity they are facing, to still try to make something and come out here and rent a spot and keep a local store going," said Chris Brittain, a customer of the store.

"Yeah I mean they’re really trying to make things work despite everything and that's really aspiring honestly,” said Elisabeth Frasch, another customer of the store.

The Palomera's also have a message for everyone about not giving up.

“Do not give up if you depend on the swamp meet keep going everything starts from the bottom to get to the top, all the businesses,” said Jose Enrique.

The couple signed a two-year contract at their current store location and hope to see their business grow.

The Giftery is located at 1701 S. Avenue B in Yuma.