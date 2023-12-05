YFD responded to 329 emergency calls last week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said from Sunday, November 26 through Saturday, December 2, they have responded to 329 emergency calls for service.

According to YFD, there were 12 fire responses which included three residential fires and a vehicle fire.

One of the fire calls originated in a laundry room and was extinguished by the homeowner using a fire extinguisher, said YFD.

Here are general home fire safety tips from YFD:

Have working smoke alarms in sleeping areas as well as the hallway

A fire extinguisher in the home is strongly encouraged

Water and oil do not mix, do not put water on a grease fire

If possible and it is safe to do so, shut the door to the room of fire before exiting

Do not leave exhaust fans on for extended periods of time

There were also 10 mutual aid responses to assist fellow agencies and 29 special duty and public assistance responses including various alarms, said YFD.

YFD said there were 33 motor vehicle crashes including six t-bone crashes and two rollovers.

According to YFD, There were also 265 medical responses such as: