YFD responded to 329 emergency calls last week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said from Sunday, November 26 through Saturday, December 2, they have responded to 329 emergency calls for service.
According to YFD, there were 12 fire responses which included three residential fires and a vehicle fire.
One of the fire calls originated in a laundry room and was extinguished by the homeowner using a fire extinguisher, said YFD.
Here are general home fire safety tips from YFD:
- Have working smoke alarms in sleeping areas as well as the hallway
- A fire extinguisher in the home is strongly encouraged
- Water and oil do not mix, do not put water on a grease fire
- If possible and it is safe to do so, shut the door to the room of fire before exiting
- Do not leave exhaust fans on for extended periods of time
There were also 10 mutual aid responses to assist fellow agencies and 29 special duty and public assistance responses including various alarms, said YFD.
YFD said there were 33 motor vehicle crashes including six t-bone crashes and two rollovers.
According to YFD, There were also 265 medical responses such as:
- 13 for abdominal pain, seven for upper extremity pain, and 16 for lower extremity pain
- Four for deaths, nine for alcohol overuse, and 12 for altered levels of consciousness
- Seven for anxiety, 12 for psychological distress, and 15 for chest pain
- Two for allergic reactions, four for back pain, and two for strokes
- 11 for difficulty breathing, 10 for drug overdoses, and seven for headaches or head pain
- Three for heart problems, 10 for blood pressure issues, 10 for pain, and one for a burn
- Eight for seizures, one for dizziness, one for a nose bleed, and two for fainting
- 22 for injuries, 23 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.