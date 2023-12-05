State Route connecter in Imperial County to be closed on Thursday

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Caltrans announced the westbound State Route 78 (SR-78) connector to northbound State Route 86 (SR-86) will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maintenance crews will be scheduled to do pavement repair.

Caltrans said westbound State Route 78 drivers should continue to the signalized intersection of SR-78 and SR-86 and turn right onto SR-86.

For more information on traffic, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.