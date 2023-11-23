Skip to Content
Wreaths Across America gives back to Veterans

today at 12:41 AM
Published 12:46 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday was the last night for the fundraiser before the Wreaths Across America event, and the goal is to place wreaths on the tombstones of veterans who have passed away.

The fundraiser here in Desert One raised $4,000 for the cause.

“We’re all here to try and raise money for the same cause to remember our veterans at Christmas time with a live awesome wreath on their graves,” said Woodie Woodward, Trophies and Awards Chairman.

The event took place at American Legion Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 and it included a 50/50 drawing, raffle ticket sales, and food as well.

Their ceremony of placing the wreaths will take place on December 16.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

