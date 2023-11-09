City of Yuma accepting military service plaque orders for Veterans

City began management of the program on July 1 and the park has more than 2,000 plaques on its walls

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announced it is accepting military service plaque orders for Veterans which will be mounted in Armed Forces Park.

The Armed Forces Park is located at 291 S. Gila Street in Downtown Yuma.

The Armed Forces Park military service plaque program is giving Veterans an opportunity to honor and record their military service with a plaque.

The City of Yuma said each black granite plaque is 8 inches by 16 inches and is physically mounted in the park.

The plaque includes the name, branch of service, rank at separation of service, and years of service for the Veteran.

These plaques cost $175 each and it covers the costs of engraving and materials.

So far, the City of Yuma has mounted 22 plaques since July 1 and there will be 19 more set to be mounted over the next few months.

The first plaque that was mounted at the park was for Marine Corps Sergeant Dennis Singleterry.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be a part of this,” said City of Yuma Communications Manager Jen Miller, who is the coordinator of the military plaque program and a Marine Corps veteran. “I look forward to each plaque order because I get to help recognize veterans in a way where their service will be honored forever.”

If you would like to learn more about the park and to order a plaque online, go to www.yumaaz.gov/ArmedForcesPark.

To take a look at an interactive map of the plaques, click here.

For more information on the Armed Forces Park military service plaque program, contact Jen Miller at Jennifer.Miller@yumaaz.gov, or by phone at 928-373-5016.