YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Hall will be closed on Friday, November 10, including other city facilities in observance of Veterans Day.

The City of Yuma said solid waste and curbside recycling customers will not experience a change in collection days for the week.

Residents should place their green and blue containers out on their normal days, said the City of Yuma.

The Yuma Civic Center will be closed to the public on Friday, November 10, and the Yuma Art Center will be closed on Saturday, November 11.

The City of Yuma said residents can still visit their website at www.yumaaz.gov to read official documents, pay a city services bill, register for programs, and many more.

A self-serve kiosk for utility payments is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.

Residents can also make requests for non-emergency services online with Yuma Click & Fix.