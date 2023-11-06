Colorado River State Park to host recruitment event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Park is inviting the Yuma community to participate in a volunteer recruitment event.

In a press release, the park is hosting an informational session titled Introduction to Volunteering, taking place Thursday, November 16 at 1:00pm.

The park says they are seeking volunteers to help assist with the following:

Guided tours for the general public.

Online research assistance.

Maintenance assistance.

Skilled handyman maintenance.

The park also says the duties for each role will vary and that no experience is required.

Furthermore, the session will introduce attendees to park volunteer programs, discussing job openings, and how to become a volunteer.

If you want to attend the event, and learn more information about it, read the press release below.