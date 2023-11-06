Skip to Content
Local News

Colorado River State Park to host recruitment event

KYMA
By
New
today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:26 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Park is inviting the Yuma community to participate in a volunteer recruitment event.

In a press release, the park is hosting an informational session titled Introduction to Volunteering, taking place Thursday, November 16 at 1:00pm.

The park says they are seeking volunteers to help assist with the following:

  • Guided tours for the general public.
  • Online research assistance.
  • Maintenance assistance.
  • Skilled handyman maintenance.

The park also says the duties for each role will vary and that no experience is required.

Furthermore, the session will introduce attendees to park volunteer programs, discussing job openings, and how to become a volunteer.

If you want to attend the event, and learn more information about it, read the press release below.

11-16-23VolunteerRecruitDownload
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content